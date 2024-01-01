Tribal Football
Van den Berg on Liverpool future: You never know what can happen
Sepp van den Berg says he's prepared to stay with Liverpool this season.

After a successful loan last season with Mainz, the Dutch defender is attracting interest from the Bundesliga and PSV Eindhoven.

But Van den Berg told liverpoolfc.com: “I’m still a Liverpool player. I enjoy it here, really. Like I said it’s been a very nice pre-season, a new coach, a new era starts, fresh training, a new style of play, so I really like it.

“Like I said, for me it’s just about game time and at the moment I am getting it here so I’m happy. It’s still early, you never know what can happen, but for me the most important thing is playing.

“If I can do it here there’s no better place, it’s one of the biggest clubs – if not the biggest – in the world so if it is here it is my dream. But for me the most important thing is to play so we will see what happens.”

