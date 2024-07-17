Palace plan offer for Wolves wing-back Ait-Nouri

Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri could be heading to another Premier League club this summer.

The left-sided star is not necessarily one who Wolves want to sell, but they are open to cashing in on him.Per The Sun, wolves want £30 million-plus for the Algerian, which Crystal Palace may be willing to pay.

The London club could bring down the price through one of their assets, keeper Sam Johnstone, who Wolves want to buy.

The swap would be ideal for both clubs, provided Palace pay enough of a fee on top.

Palace believe that Ait-Nouri would shine in head coach Oliver Glasner’s system.