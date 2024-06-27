DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace snap up ex-Wolves keeper Moulden

Goalkeeper Louie Moulden has now joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer as he looks to break into the Premier League.

Moulden was released by Wolverhampton Wanderers but has now found a new home at Palace where he could potentially earn game time.

Sam Johnstone has reportedly asked to leave Crystal Palace this summer which leaves the Eagles with just Dean Henderson and Remi Matthews in the goalkeeping department.

Premier League sides normally have three keepers available which means Moulden could be placed on the bench for the season.

Moulden’s first taste of professional football came on a loan spell to National League North side Gloucester City before he joined Wolves in 2021.

The keeper has made 133 appearances throughout his career so far – keeping 27 clean sheets with 12 of these coming out of a possible 18 appearances for League One outfit Northampton Town.

Moulden said he is excited to get started with the club as he signed the contract this week.

“I’m really excited to join the club, I’m really looking forward to getting going in the season ahead."