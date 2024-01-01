DONE DEAL? Man Utd clinch agreement for Mali prospect Sekou Kone

Tribal Football
Malian midfielder Sekou Kone is set to sign for Manchester United in a surprise move.

The Red Devils have been assessing the young talent for several months this summer.

According to journalist Christopher Michel, United are set to pay a modest fee for his signature.

United are doing the deal for €1.5 million fixed fee for the 18-year-old midfielder from Guidars FC.

The press-resistant midfielder, who can play as a no.6 or a no.8, impressed at the U17 World Cup.

He was linked to several other teams, but United appear to have beaten the likes of RB Salzburg, Crystal Palace and Wolves to the punch.

