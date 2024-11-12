Palace midfielder Devenny handed first senior Northern Ireland call

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Crystal Palace midfielder Justin Devenny has earned a call up to the Northern Ireland squad.

Having just made his Premier League debut, he will be involved with his nation’s senior team for the very first time in his career.

Devenny is hoping that he will get game time in the Nations League double-header against Belarus and Luxembourg.

"The number of players we have pushed through from the 21s in the past 12 months is extremely high and Justin has been on that pathway," explained manager Michael O'Neill.

"Obviously Justin having made his Premier League debut has accelerated things and, with there not being a U21 camp in this international window, it's great to have him in. 

“We know what he is capable of, and it's a good opportunity for him."

