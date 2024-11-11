Kporha on making Palace debut: “It's a crazy feeling, just filled with joy inside"

Caleb Kporha made his Crystal Palace debut this weekend against Fulham, which he says is a dream come true after years of hard work.

The right-back was an 89th-minute introduction to the game just six minutes after Harry Wilson scored to make it 2-0 to Fulham. The teenager was grateful for the opportunity and thanked manager Oliver Glasner for having faith in him.

“I’m thankful. Thankful to the gaffer, thankful to God and yeah, hopefully (there are) many more (appearances) to come.

“It didn’t feel real! But yeah, I enjoyed it. I had a few opportunities, put in a few crosses and yeah, I’m happy.”

The 18-year old’s journey has been a long one with his academy phase being documented on Channel 4's Football Dreams: The Academy documentary which showed his constant hard work and belief as he tried to make it to the first team.

Kporha described the moment Glasner revealed he was coming on and how surreal it felt after years of commitment behind the scenes.

“I didn't really know (beforehand). He said Asher (Agbinone)'s name and then afterwards he said my name, so then I realised I’d got the opportunity to come on.

“It's a crazy feeling, just filled with joy inside and yeah, I’m happy to make my debut.”

Finally he dedicated his first appearance to the Academy coaches, staff, friends and family who have all helped him to this moment.

“I’m grateful to them as well, because they've helped me a lot to get here,” he said of his family. “They were here – they must've been proud. It makes it all worth it and yeah you’ve, got to enjoy it.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get the result, but we will move on.

“The level is good. Intensity's always high every (training) session, so you've got to be on it. I enjoy it.”