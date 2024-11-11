Devenny on making Palace debut: "I just couldn't hide the smile on my face"

Justin Devenny made his Crystal Palace debut against Fulham this weekend and despite the loss he says he is over the moon with being selected.

The 21-year-old performed for 71 minutes on the pitch as the Eagles succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to the Cottagers which keeps the side in the relegation zone after a slow start to their campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I enjoyed every moment,” Devenny said. “You can't not enjoy moments like that.

“At the end of the day, it is bittersweet, because right now it's raw and I'm just looking at the result.

“But maybe I'll go back and reflect on it and see what I can improve in my game, what I've done well in my game. And obviously, I just want to keep building on this.

“I found out (I would be starting) during the week, but only 100% found out… I think it was Friday,” Devenny told Palace TV. “As soon as I knew that, I just couldn't hide the smile on my face.

“It was a bittersweet moment because obviously I'm grateful, and it's such a great achievement for myself, but it's hard to look past the result right now.

“It’s what you dream of, and to have obviously the great supporters behind us as well, it's always good. Again, as I said, it's hard to look past the result and that's just what's playing on my mind now – but I'm sure I will reflect and look back on this.”

“We'll look back and reflect. We know as a team that we can do better, and we can only just improve on it.

“It’s always good to have the fans behind you for the full 90 minutes. We just need to keep building on it.”