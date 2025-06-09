Tribal Football
Palace, Leeds target Newcastle midfield pair
Newcastle United pair Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff are being lined up for moves away this summer.

The Daily Mail says the midfield pair have been made available by Newcastle this summer.

Willock is interesting Crystal Palace, having made 32 appearances for the Magpies this past season.

Meanwhile, promoted Leeds United are keen on Longstaff, who managed 25 appearances last term.

Longstaff has also been linked with Everton since the end of last season.

