Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
'No agreement' between Chelsea and Jadon Sancho on salary
Barcelona chiefs set terms for Man Utd attacker Rashford
David Beckham disappointed with player behavior on Man United tour

Leeds eyeing Pope as Newcastle revive replacement plans

Paul Vegas
Leeds eyeing Pope as Newcastle revive replacement plans
Leeds eyeing Pope as Newcastle revive replacement plansAction Plus
Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope is interesting Leeds United.

The England international could become available at Newcastle as they push to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Daily Mail says Newcastle had a deal in place in August for Trafford, but the deal eventually fell through.

Despite Burnley's promotion, Newcastle remain in the hunt for Trafford this summer.

The Clarets would be willing to sell at starting price of £30m, with Pope potentially leaving for a similar price as Leeds keep tabs.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePope NickTrafford JamesNewcastle UtdLeedsBurnleyFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Hilal in contact with Inzaghi and two Prem sports directors
Villa attacker Buendia hoping to hear from Leeds
Brighton set price as Arsenal prepare Pedro move