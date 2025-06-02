Leeds eyeing Pope as Newcastle revive replacement plans

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope is interesting Leeds United.

The England international could become available at Newcastle as they push to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

The Daily Mail says Newcastle had a deal in place in August for Trafford, but the deal eventually fell through.

Despite Burnley's promotion, Newcastle remain in the hunt for Trafford this summer.

The Clarets would be willing to sell at starting price of £30m, with Pope potentially leaving for a similar price as Leeds keep tabs.