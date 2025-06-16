Palace keen on Millwall defender Tanganga, but...

Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga has offers arriving from across Europe.

The Sun says Tanganga, who signed for the Lions a year ago from Tottenham, can leave the New Den this summer for a set price of £1.2m.

Advertisement Advertisement

Crystal Palace are one of five Premier League clubs interested in the defender.

Tanganga is also attracting enquiries from across Europe as he prepares to leave Millwall. Indeed, his preference is a move to the continent, either to Germany or France.

Tanganga made 40 Championship appearances last season as the Lions came eighth.