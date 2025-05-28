Tribal Football
West Brom entering talks with Tottenham coach Mason

Tottenham coach Ryan Mason is set for talks with West Brom about the manager's job.

Mason is wanted by West Brom after the departure of Tony Mowbray towards the end of the last Championship season.

The Daily Mail says talks will be held this week between Mason and WBA management, with an approach to Spurs over compensation also planned.

WBA had made an attempt for Mason before the season's end, but were rebuffed as he didn't want to disrupt Tottenham's ultimately successful Europa League preparations.

Mason has been part of Tottenham's coaching staff for over five years.

