Palace jump into battle for Arsenal striker Nketiah

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is being strongly linked with a move to Crystal Palace.

The Premier League striker has already said no to French side Marseille earlier this summer.

However, Fabrizio Romano states that he is keen on joining fellow London club Palace.

The reporter states that Nketiah's camp have already discussed personal terms with the Eagles.

If the two clubs can agree on a fee, there is no doubt the move will take place.

While Nketiah loves playing for Arsenal, he wants to be a regular starter in the top flight.