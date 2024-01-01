Tribal Football
Bournemouth, Palace chasing Arsenal striker Nketiah
Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is attracting interest from Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

The two Premier League clubs are serious about bringing in the Gunners’ homegrown talent.

While Nketiah would be happy to stay at the club, he is also eager to play more regularly.

Per football.london, he is open to leaving for the right club, provided the move is right for Arsenal as well.

Whether the Gunners let him go on loan is not clear, as they are said to prefer a direct sale.

Such a transfer would allow them to reinvest the money, possibly in a top class striker.

