Palace join race for Chelsea target Emegha as they prepare for Mateta's departure

Crystal Palace have entered the race for Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha who has been linked with Chelsea in recent weeks.

The Eagles are already preparing for a future without striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has scored 17 goals and bagged 4 assists in 43 appearances this season. According to The Sun and Sky Sports, Palace have targeted Emegha who is also being scouted by several Premier League rivals, including Chelsea who are affiliated with Strasbourg.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Dutch forward has netted 14 goals in Ligue 1 this season in just 27 appearances and a has total of 23 goals and five assists in 60 matches since his arrival from Sturm Graz in 2023. Chelsea are in the market for a striker and have been impressed by Emegha’s performances but the young star could be dismayed by what would be a lack of playing time in West London.

Chelsea are also watching RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Ipswich Town's Liam Delap, who are of a much higher profile than the Frenchman and suit their current transfer strategy of bringing in young talent. Palace could offer Emegha a starting role as a replacement for Mateta which would likely be very appealing for the 22 year old who has previously expressed a desire to play in the Premier League.