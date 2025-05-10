Man Utd, Chelsea ponder meeting clause for Barcelona teen Hernandez Torres

Barcelona face a battle from the Premier League to keep hold of young tyro Juan Hernandez Torres.

The 17 year-old is being tracked by Chelsea and Manchester United ahead of the summer market, says Sky Sports.

Both English clubs are considering whether to pay the £5m (€6m) release clause in the Spaniard's contract, with the teenager set to turn 18 in July.

The attacking midfielder was a key member of Barcelona's UEFA Youth title-winning Under-19 side this season, scoring two goals, including the winner in the semi-final against AZ Alkmaar.

In Chelsea's case, it's suggested they would seek to sign Hernandez Torres in order to place him at French partners Strasbourg next season.

A regular with Barca Atletic, Hernandes Torres is yet to make his first team debut with the Blaugrana.