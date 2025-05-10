Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: A shootout to decide the LaLiga title
Antony could make history as first player to win two European medals in one season
Casemiro to retire at Man United after Amorim revival
Arsenal to beat Man Utd in race to sign Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres

Man Utd, Chelsea ponder meeting clause for Barcelona teen Hernandez Torres

Paul Vegas
Man Utd, Chelsea ponder meeting clause for Barcelona teen Hernandez Torres
Man Utd, Chelsea ponder meeting clause for Barcelona teen Hernandez TorresLaLiga
Barcelona face a battle from the Premier League to keep hold of young tyro Juan Hernandez Torres.

The 17 year-old is being tracked by Chelsea and Manchester United ahead of the summer market, says Sky Sports.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Both English clubs are considering whether to pay the £5m (€6m) release clause in the Spaniard's contract, with the teenager set to turn 18 in July.

The attacking midfielder was a key member of Barcelona's UEFA Youth title-winning Under-19 side this season, scoring two goals, including the winner in the semi-final against AZ Alkmaar.

In Chelsea's case, it's suggested they would seek to sign Hernandez Torres in order to place him at French partners Strasbourg next season.

A regular with Barca Atletic, Hernandes Torres is yet to make his first team debut with the Blaugrana.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueLaLigaHernandez JuanBarcelonaChelseaManchester UnitedStrasbourgFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona chiefs see Man Utd outcast Rashford "as summer option"
Man Utd winger Rashford hires new agent to secure dream move to Barcelona
Man United join race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah