Chelsea given green light in Marc Guehi pursuit

Crystal Palace are reportedly willing to sell captain Marc Guehi this summer with former club Chelsea interested in securing his services.

According to the Sun, Crystal Palace would be willing to let the 24-year-old leave as part of a major squad overhaul.

Oliver Glasner’s side are said to be hoping to raise around £130 million as part of the rebuild with Chelsea interested in re-signing Guehi.

Tottenham and Newcastle are also keen on the England international whose contract at Palace is set to expire at the end of next season.

Eberechi Eze could also leave Selhurst Park in the summer, with the attacking midfielder having a £60 million release clause in his contract.