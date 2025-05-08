Chelsea in talks to sign Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha

Chelsea are reportedly in talks with sister club Strasbourg over a deal to sign striker Emanuel Emegha as they seek to bolster their attack this summer.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Chelsea will look to bring the 22-year-old to London from their fellow BlueCo club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Emegha is enjoying a real breakout season in France, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in his 29 games across all competitions.

The forward is understood to be incredibly interested in an opportunity to play in the Premier League.

Chelsea are understood to be prioritising a new striker in the upcoming summer transfer window, with Liam Delap also of interest to the Blues.