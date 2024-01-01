Tribal Football
Palace increasingly resigned to selling Guehi
Crystal Palace are resigned to selling captain Marc Guehi at the end of the season - if not sooner.

With his deal running to 2026, Palace have been attempting to open talks about a new contract extension with Guehi's minders.

But the Daily Mail says Guehi has offered little encouragement with all indications that he is ready to leave.

Palace priced him out of a move to Newcastle United last summer.

But a more realistic asking price than their £70m is now likely given Palace risk losing Guehi in a Bosman deal at the end of next season.

