Tribal Football
Most Read
KAA Gent attacker Gudjohnsen recalls Chelsea memories ahead of ECL clash
Real Betis chief Haro delighted with Lo Celso form; explains Legia Warsaw withdrawal
Ten Hag talks imminent return of two Man Utd stars ahead of Porto clash
Ex-Lille coach Puel: Why Real Madrid never saw Hazard's best

Newcastle to try again for Palace defender Guehi

Newcastle to try again for Palace defender Guehi
Newcastle to try again for Palace defender GuehiAction Plus
Newcastle United are likely to revisit their pursuit of Crystal Palace stopper Marc Guehi in January.

The Magpies are of the expectation that Palace will be more willing to sell mid-season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Magpies sporting director Paul Mitchell was said to be very upset with Palace chairman Steve Parish amid negotiations in the summer.

Per The Mail, Newcastle were unable to pay the figures in excess of £65 million being discussed.

There are said to be members within Palace's ownership group that see the business sense in selling Guehi.

They may be persuaded to do business in January, if he does not renew his contract.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuehi MarcNewcastle UtdCrystal PalaceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City prioritise move for Palace defender Guehi
Man City interested in Palace defender as contract expiry nears
Chelsea offer Disasi to Newcastle