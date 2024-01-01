Newcastle to try again for Palace defender Guehi

Newcastle United are likely to revisit their pursuit of Crystal Palace stopper Marc Guehi in January.

The Magpies are of the expectation that Palace will be more willing to sell mid-season.

Magpies sporting director Paul Mitchell was said to be very upset with Palace chairman Steve Parish amid negotiations in the summer.

Per The Mail, Newcastle were unable to pay the figures in excess of £65 million being discussed.

There are said to be members within Palace's ownership group that see the business sense in selling Guehi.

They may be persuaded to do business in January, if he does not renew his contract.