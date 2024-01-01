Tribal Football
Most Read
West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender
PSG had Yoro concerns ahead of Man Utd move
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Man Utd star says emotional farewell to supporters

Palace forward could join Villa as talks commence

Palace forward could join Villa as talks commence
Palace forward could join Villa as talks commence
Palace forward could join Villa as talks commenceAction Plus
Aston Villa are said to be in talks with Crystal Palace over striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Frenchman, who is at the Olympic Games in Paris at present, is in contract negotiations with Palace as well.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Evening Standard, Palace are contemplating what to do about the prolific forward.

Mateta, who scored 16 goals last term, is not thought to have been put up for sale.

Palace would prefer to keep him, but they know that he must sign a new deal so they can protect his value.

If the player makes it clear that he wants to leave, a late window deal may be done with Villa or other interested parties.

Mentions
Mateta Jean-PhilippeCrystal PalaceAston VillaFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Mateta could leave Palace for another Premier League side this summer
Prem clubs queue as Leeds willing to sell Summerville
Palace, Everton jump ahead of Barcelona in Philogene battle