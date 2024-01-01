Palace forward could join Villa as talks commence

Aston Villa are said to be in talks with Crystal Palace over striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Frenchman, who is at the Olympic Games in Paris at present, is in contract negotiations with Palace as well.

Per Evening Standard, Palace are contemplating what to do about the prolific forward.

Mateta, who scored 16 goals last term, is not thought to have been put up for sale.

Palace would prefer to keep him, but they know that he must sign a new deal so they can protect his value.

If the player makes it clear that he wants to leave, a late window deal may be done with Villa or other interested parties.