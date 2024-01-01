Mateta could leave Palace for another Premier League side this summer

Mateta could leave Palace for another Premier League side this summer

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta could be on the move this summer.

Premier League giants Aston Villa are said to be interested in the French forward.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mateta, who is presently at the Olympics with his national team, has not extended his Palace deal.

The 27-year-old targetman, who scored 14 goals in the last 16 games of last term, scored a hat trick against Villa.

Per The Express, Villa boss Unai Emery is said to be serious about bringing him in.

The Midlands club have already reached out to the reps of Mateta about doing a deal.