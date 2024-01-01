Tribal Football
Most Read
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Ex-Man Utd prodigy wants a move away from the club with PAOK interested
West Ham make HUGE £29.6M bid for AS Monaco star

Mateta could leave Palace for another Premier League side this summer

Mateta could leave Palace for another Premier League side this summer
Mateta could leave Palace for another Premier League side this summer
Mateta could leave Palace for another Premier League side this summerAction Plus
Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta could be on the move this summer.

Premier League giants Aston Villa are said to be interested in the French forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mateta, who is presently at the Olympics with his national team, has not extended his Palace deal.

The 27-year-old targetman, who scored 14 goals in the last 16 games of last term, scored a hat trick against Villa.

Per The Express, Villa boss Unai Emery is said to be serious about bringing him in.

The Midlands club have already reached out to the reps of Mateta about doing a deal.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMateta Jean-PhilippeZaire-Emery WarrenCrystal PalaceAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa's new signing Maatsen says “It’s an honour" to join the club
Prem clubs queue as Leeds willing to sell Summerville
Palace, Everton jump ahead of Barcelona in Philogene battle