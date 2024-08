Palace explore prospect of bringing back Zaha from Galatasaray

Crystal Palace are exploring the prospect of bringing back Wilfried Zaha from Galatasaray.

Zaha only left Palace a year ago for Gala, but he could be on his way back this month.

The Telegraph says Crystal Palace are weighing up a loan move for their former captain.

Zaha has been told he is free to leave by Gala as his wages are a concern for management.

Palace are likely to seek a loan to buy option with Gala for the winger.