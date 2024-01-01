Tribal Football
Aston Villa defender denies claims that he is leaving the club this summer
Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne has rubbished claims that he is leaving the club.

The Frenchman is being linked with a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray this summer.

However, Digne has refuted those claims, stating that he is very much a Villa player at present.

Sports Digitale reporter Yağız Sabuncuoğlu stated: “Galatasaray reached an agreement with Lucas Digne and made an official offer to Aston Villa. Cenk Ergün started talks with Monchi.”

Following up to that post on X, Digne wrote: “Sorry but no true,” and added three laughing face emojis.

Digne faces a lot of competition this season, from both Alex Moreno and £37.5 million new signing Ian Maatsen from Chelsea.

