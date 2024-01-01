Palace determined to keep hold of Wharton

England’s Euro 2024 squad member Adam Wharton looks set to stay at Crystal Palace.

The midfielder, who did not see as much action as he may have hoped at the tournament, was being linked to top European clubs.

The likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid were being mentioned.

However, The Sun states that he is ready to stick with his London club for now.

Wharton wants to ensure he can develop and be a regular starter in the Premier League.

He may then choose to move to a bigger club in a year’s time, depending on how his season progresses.