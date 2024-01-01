Crystal Palace winger Olise convinced Bayern Munich best place for him

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has chosen to join Bayern Munich this summer.

The German giants have secured the services of the French winger in a big money coup.

Per The Standard and other sources, Olise had his choices of English clubs this summer.

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City were all interested.

However, he believes that Bayern is the best club for him to develop over the coming years.

He has been promised game time and believes he can shine under coach Vincent Kompany.