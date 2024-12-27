Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Palace defender Guehi: Bournemouth stalemate was rubbish!
Crystal Palace will be happy enough with the point they earned against. Bournemouth.

That is the view of centre half Marc Guehi, who admitted it was a valuable draw to get clear of the relegation places.

While Bournemouth had the better of the chances, Guehi felt his team were worthy of sharing the spoils.

Guéhi told Amazon Prime: “To be honest, it was a rubbish game! Boring for the neutral, 0-0, not what you want to see on Boxing Day – but we’ll take it!

“Considering what happened last game (a heavy defeat to Arsenal), it's kind of all you can ask for, really, a point away against a good side, so we’ll take it.

“(A clean sheet) is positive, but we can always do better. We can always improve, so that's the goal.”

Expanding on it, Guéhi smiled: “I’m not deflated – I was just bored because of the game, to be honest!

"0-0, like I said, it wasn't a great game, but we take it, it's a point, so we move on.”

