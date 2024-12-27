Bournemouth boss Iraola rues lack of cutting edge for Palace draw

Bournemouth lacked the final touches to win their game on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

The Cherries were held to a draw at home by Crystal Palace, who are several places below in the table.

While head coach Andoni Iraola wanted to get all the points, he felt the draw had its positives.

Reflecting on the game, Iraola said: “I think we've played a game very similar to the one we played here against them past season that we won at the end, 1-0 with Justin's (Kluivert) goal.

“You have to be quite patient against Crystal Palace because they are very good on the ball, their build up.

“They put a lot of players in their build up and it's not easy to press them. I think we defended really well. We haven't conceded a lot but probably we lacked the final touch in the last third, the last decisions in the last pass, in the last control.

“And that's the main reason we haven't won the game.”