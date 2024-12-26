Bournemouth boss Iraola: We should value Palace point

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says they're happy with their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

Iraola insists the point was a fair result on the day.

He said afterwards: "I think we have to value the point. It's not what we wanted at the beginning. I think we did half of the job: we defended well, didn't concede, kept the clean sheet, but we missed a bit of the final touch at the end. We had a few good transitions where we lacked a bit of sharpness in the last pass, last control and we couldn't score the goal.

"It's difficult to attack Palace, they have a back five, the chances you are going to have probably won't be super clear. I think we've had these kind of chances but we've missed the brilliance at the end and we couldn't win it."

On Bournemouth's unbeaten run, Iraola added: "Once you win away it probably looks better the point at home. Once you've beaten United and you look at the four games, everyone would have taken them. Now we need to prepare again against Fulham and it's going to be a nice game but difficult."