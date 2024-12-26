Palace boss Glasner satisfied with Bournemouth draw

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was satisfied after their 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.

Glasner was happy to collect the point on Boxing Day.

He later said: "It's okay it is a point. I think the game was like we expected, a lot of duels and very intense. They are doing well and on a run so it is fine.

"We knew that set plays especially in the first half we struggled twice but in the end we did well in defending. They had several shots but we didn't need a big save from our goalkeeper. We had three or four opportunities to score, overall I think it's okay.

"Every Premier League game is tough, especially away games. It's important you are stable in defending and waiting for situations. Of course there are things to improve but overall it's going in the right direction."

On Bournemouth, he added: "You could see today that they played very direct, in behind, had a lot of pace almost from every position. It makes it difficult to play against them. Sometimes you move the ball very quickly and then we could switch the sides and create situations. It was a good performance and a very important point."