Palace chief Lacey joins Freedman in departing Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace chief operating officer Sharon Lacey is leaving the club.

Just a week after the club announced technical director Dougie Freedman is leaving the Eagles, it's emerged Lacey is also departing.

Lacey, reports the London Evening Standard, is set to leave Selhurst Park next month.

It's suggested Lacey will remain in football and join the board of a club in the USA.

Lacey has been with Palace for over 14 years.