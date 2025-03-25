Crystal Palace defender Guehi ready to fight-back after England benching

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi admits he "must work harder" after losing his starting place with England.

Guehi failed to make the starting XI for England's World Cup qualifying victories against Albania and Latvia under new coach Thomas Tuchel.

“It’s part of football,” Guehi said.

“Obviously disappointed, but we’ve got a lot of good centre-backs. Dan (Burn) has been doing extremely well at Newcastle, Ezri (Konsa) has been playing well. Levi (Colwill) obviously didn’t get on.

“It just means I need to work a lot harder to make sure the manager sees me in his plans. Not pressure, just motivation."

On Tuchel, Guehi said: "He is almost one of the players, one of the lads when he’s amongst us. But when it’s time to work, it’s time to work and he’s very intense.

“You’re always learning with him, which is really good.”