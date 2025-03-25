Ex-Palace defender Tomkins announces retirement

Former Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has announced his retirement.

Tomkins left Selhurst Park at the end of last season.

He has now announced he is hanging up his boots. Tomkins posted to social media: “Thank you to my amazing family for making my career even possible and their continued support over the years.

“Also thank you to all the brilliant coaches and players I have worked with throughout my career.

“I was lucky to play for three clubs, all with amazing fans who make football what it is. I will miss the game, but it’s time to announce my retirement.”

Along with Palace, Tomkins also played for West Ham and Derby County.