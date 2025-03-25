Crystal Palace whiz Eze proud of first England goal

Crystal Palace whiz Ebere Eze was full of pride after scoring his first England goal last night.

Eze became the first Palace player in 49 years to score for England as he struck in their World Cup qualifying win against Latvia.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I always want to impact the game,” Eze told ITV Sport after the match. “Whenever I play, however long I get.

“Today, it's come off and I'm happy to get a goal as well and contribute.

“I just tried to create space. I tried to destabilise the defender and get my shot off – and it worked today.”

Eze added: “You know the qualities that he's got. He's capable of hitting dead balls like that – and it's expected at his quality.

“It was a strong performance from us. We knew what we needed to do today. It was important to win, and that's the main thing. I think we did well.”