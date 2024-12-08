Palace boss Glasner: We just matched Man City and Pep

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was full of pride after their 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Despite City's struggles, Glasner reminded everyone afterwards that they had just taken a point off the champions and manager Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Overall, I think we were all pleased with the performance, with the point against Man City at home,” he told Palace TV. “But I still feel if we had performed on our best level, we could have won this game.

“Because we had so many good situations and so many positive things, I don't feel 100 percent happy today. But also to stay humble: it was a very good week for us, having two draws against

“Overall, it was a very, very positive week for us. Also, the performance is getting better and better, so many, many positive things, but still things where we have to work on and to improve in the future to win such games like today.”

Glasner continued: “We try playing forward and creating chances, and City as well.

“It was today, and when you lead twice against them, it feels like: ‘Come on, bring it home, bring it over the goal line!’

“But after too long, we were a little bit too passive, and then we could see all the quality City had. It was an amazing second goal they scored. But again, I think a point against City is a good result.

“It’s a fantastic team and a fantastic manager, so I'm satisfied.”