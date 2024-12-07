Man City ace Bernardo: Away support key for Palace draw

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva highlighted the away support after their 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

City twice came from behind to earn a point at Selhurst Park.

Bernardo said afterwards: "Let me just thank the fans for sticking with us and for helping us in this tough moment.

“We know how difficult it is for them as well. But they always support us so thank you for that.

“The only way to come back from this is work even harder, fight harder, and go game by game.”

