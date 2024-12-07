Man City boss Guardiola: We're so lucky to have Haaland

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed his senior players after their 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

Erling Haaland was back on the scoresheet on the day at Selhurst Park.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We are so lucky to have him,” the boss said. “We are so lucky.

“We are lucky we have Rico (Lewis); we are lucky we have Bernardo (Silva), Josko (Gvardiol), Gundo (Ilkay Gundogan) – all this season these players have been playing without rest.

“We are so lucky we have these five-six players with us and Erling with his sense of goal and threat is always there. We are lucky to have him.”