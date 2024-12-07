Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S OFF: Everton announce derby against Liverpool "postponed"
Vieira wary facing Torino despite bright Genoa start
Barcelona chief Deco: Roque doing what we expected at Betis
Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick

Man City boss Guardiola: We're so lucky to have Haaland

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola: We're so lucky to have Haaland
Man City boss Guardiola: We're so lucky to have HaalandAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed his senior players after their 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

Erling Haaland was back on the scoresheet on the day at Selhurst Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We are so lucky to have him,” the boss said. “We are so lucky.

“We are lucky we have Rico (Lewis); we are lucky we have Bernardo (Silva), Josko (Gvardiol), Gundo (Ilkay Gundogan) – all this season these players have been playing without rest.

“We are so lucky we have these five-six players with us and Erling with his sense of goal and threat is always there. We are lucky to have him.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautGvardiol JoskoGundogan IlkayBernardoManchester CityCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Man City ace Bernardo: Away support key for Palace draw
Guardiola "proud" of Man City players after Palace draw
Man City boss Guardiola: We'll take Palace point