Lacroix delighted with Palace goal in Man City draw

Maxence Lacroix was delighted scoring for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

It marked a first goal for Palace for the defender.

"I knew! I had trust and we worked a lot on (corners) and today we did well," he told Palace TV after the 2-2 draw. "I'm very happy for the team.

"I'm happy for the team because I think we did well against such a good team. I think everyone knows we could win this game, but one point is good also."

On the draw, Lacroix also said: "I think the mood was so-so. We are happy with one point.

"I think for everyone it's the same. We could win this game, but next time we go to Brighton to win again.

"Everyone in the league knows Crystal Palace is hard to play against. So we're going to go to Brighton with this mentality to show we can do it. We're going to go there and come back with the three points."

