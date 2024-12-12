Palace boss Glasner unimpressed by Hoeness' Bayern Munich claims

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is tightlipped on turning down Bayern Munich at the end of last season.

Bayern made an attempt for the Austrian before turning to Vincent Kompany over the summer.

Asked about the approach, Glasner told Kicker: "First of all, I won't comment on what (Bayern Munich director) Uli Hoeness says. For me, Crystal Palace was always in focus.

"Even when I was on vacation, I only dealt with Palace: squad planning, transfers, everything always closely coordinated with the club. 

"It also makes no sense to talk now in December about something that perhaps happened or could have happened almost six months ago."

Hoeness has claimed this week that Glasner wanted to join Bayern, but was blocked by Palace.

 

