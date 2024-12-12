Bayern Munich watching Brighton keeper Verbruggen

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen could be in line for a move to the German Bundesliga.

Giants Bayern Munich are said to be scouting Verbruggen with a view to a summer move.

As Bayern aim to find a successor to Manuel Neuer, Bild has stated that Verbruggen has emerged as an option.

He is being scouted extensively and the club will see if he can handle the pressure of being in the Bayern goal.

The club are not rushing into this decision, as they may even extend Neuer’s contract.

The veteran is currently set to play for Bayern until the end of the 2025/2026 season.

