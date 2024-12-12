Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Slovan Bratislava no easy opponent
Chelsea and Sancho closer to settling permanent deal
Man Utd willing to listen to offers for Real Madrid target Lisandro

Bayern Munich chief Eberl admits being fan of Chelsea winger Mudryk

Paul Vegas
Bayern Munich chief Eberl admits being fan of Chelsea winger Mudryk
Bayern Munich chief Eberl admits being fan of Chelsea winger MudrykAction Plus
Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl admits he's an admirer of Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukraine international is being linked with a January move to Bayern amid doubts over the future of Leroy Sane.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After last night's Champions League win against Shakhtar Donetsk, Eberl told reporters in the mixed zone: "He is an outstanding player.

"He signed a contract in Chelsea until 2031 and cost a lot of money.

"We are of course watching the market, of course Mudryk is an outstanding player. But at the moment that's just a rumour.“

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueMudryk MykhailoBayern MunichChelseaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich watching Brighton keeper Verbruggen
Bayern Munich chairman Hainer reaffirms hopes keeping Man City, Liverpool target Musiala
Real Madrid cast wide net seeking 'new Toni Kroos'