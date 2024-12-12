Bayern Munich chief Eberl admits being fan of Chelsea winger Mudryk

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl admits he's an admirer of Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukraine international is being linked with a January move to Bayern amid doubts over the future of Leroy Sane.

After last night's Champions League win against Shakhtar Donetsk, Eberl told reporters in the mixed zone: "He is an outstanding player.

"He signed a contract in Chelsea until 2031 and cost a lot of money.

"We are of course watching the market, of course Mudryk is an outstanding player. But at the moment that's just a rumour.“

