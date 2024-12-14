Tribal Football
Palace boss Glasner tribute to Hughes: Every manager wants a player like him

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is delighted counting on Will Hughes this season.

Glasner is pleased with the midfielder's current form.

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Brighton, the Austrian said: "Will Hughes not just a performer, he's also a leader in the dressing room. He's an experienced guy, an English guy, he's been here for several years, he knows the club, he knows his teammates, and of course he's an outstanding good football player.

"His passing, his fighting spirit, and he's one of the few players, maybe a little bit old generation, who is talking on the pitch.

"Every manager is looking for some guys who are talking on the pitch, he's one of them, so he's very important for our game."

 

