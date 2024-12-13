Brighton boss Hurzeler: Player talks more important than training sessions

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says he's happy with the progress of his squad.

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Crystal Palace, Hurzeler stated he's pleased with the way the players are responding to his methods.

Hurzeler said, "It's always nice to have more training sessions, to work with the team to reflect the last game, to improve, to integrate some principles. Hopefully we use it the right way this week.

"One big part is game management, it's what culture you integrate at the club. We talked a lot about the winning culture, how we can lift this, how we can fulfil this winning culture but on top of that it's not only about game management, it's how you improve the game to play consistently 90 minutes, a good game, how you work on details.

"We have to analyse, we have to find the right solutions, we don't just need training on the pitch, we need discussions with the players. Work pays off."

