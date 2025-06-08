Tribal Football
Most Read
Athletic Bilbao attacker Williams open to Arsenal move, but...
Departing Lille star David selects three giants as transfer preference
Spurs to hijack Man Utd bid for Mbeumo
Al-Nassr launching bid for Man Utd rebel Garnacho

Palace boss Glasner targets AC Milan defender as Guehi replacement

Paul Vegas
Palace boss Glasner targets AC Milan defender as Guehi replacement
Palace boss Glasner targets AC Milan defender as Guehi replacementAction Plus
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is targeting AC Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic.

The Sun says Glasner sees Pavlovic as a potential replacement for club captain Marc Guehi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guehi is expected to leave Selhurst Park this summer, despite the prospect of Europa League football next season.

As such, Glasner has been seeking a replacement and views Pavlovic as a readymade replacement.

Palace are prepared to make an opening offer of £25m for the Serb, with Milan currently rating the 24 year-old at £40m.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuehi MarcPavlovic StrahinjaAC MilanCrystal PalaceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea up bid for AC Milan keeper Maignan as deadline looms
Palace to launch huge bid for Sporting CP defender Diomande
Tottenham to launch bid for AC Milan's Tomori despite February rejection