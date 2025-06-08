Palace boss Glasner targets AC Milan defender as Guehi replacement

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is targeting AC Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic.

The Sun says Glasner sees Pavlovic as a potential replacement for club captain Marc Guehi.

Guehi is expected to leave Selhurst Park this summer, despite the prospect of Europa League football next season.

As such, Glasner has been seeking a replacement and views Pavlovic as a readymade replacement.

Palace are prepared to make an opening offer of £25m for the Serb, with Milan currently rating the 24 year-old at £40m.