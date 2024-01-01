Palace boss Glasner wary using last season's Man Utd thumping as gauge for rematch

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner expects a different Manchester United this weekend.

In last season's fixture, Palace thrashed United 4-0.

Glasner said on Friday: “No, I don't think (that it was Palace’s best performance under Glasner). We had a bit of problems. We were very efficient in the first-half, so we had a bit of problems in the first half.

“The second-half was really good, so we didn't give them chances. It was very difficult. We also conceded in this year, so they are always able to score goals.

“Even when they (Manchester United) lost 3-0 against Liverpool, the xG was almost the same. They have a lot of quality in their offence, with their wingers, brilliant in 1v1, with players from the midfield always scoring. Now it was (Joshua) Zirkzee or (Marcus) Rashford who played in the EFL Cup, so a very, very good offence.

“But also you can see that if you defend well, you will get your chances because they play very offensive football and have clear structures, so that speaks for their manager (Erik ten Hag).

“But I'm convinced that we will find our spaces where we can create chances and score goals. We did really well in that game, in the last game, and then it's to be efficient if you get the chances to score from it. In all those games we had, we had chances.

“But it was just in the Cup, we took the lead twice, but in all four Premier League games the opposite team took the lead. But I think, maybe not Chelsea, but in any other game, we had the first big chance, but we missed it – it was West Ham at home, it was Leicester at home, and it was Brentford, and it would be a different game if you take the lead.

“This will be important. I'm really convinced we will get our chances, but also to take them and score goals from them.”