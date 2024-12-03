Palace boss Glasner knows importance of Ipswich clash

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is hoping for a big result this week.

The Premier League side are taking on fellow strugglers Ipswich Town away from home on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Palace are not in must win territory, a loss to the Tractor Boys would complicate their season.

Glasner told reporters: “I don't think it's a six-pointer, but it's an important game. Every single game is important.

“We could see with Ipswich: we watched their Man United game (a 1-1 draw), a little bit similar to our Newcastle game - and I think they should have won the game with the chances they had.

“They won away at Tottenham Hotspur, they played very physical, very direct, with a lot of power, but we can turn it (on its head).

“Ipswich will play against a team with the same amount of points like we have: ‘We have a home game, we want to take the three points.’ I think this is how they will enter the game and we will do the same. And then let's see what happens.”

On their form this term, he added: “Absolutely, it's what I said (it’s a drop off from last season). We are not pleased with the points we have. But on the other side, I think we had some better performances than we had in the 13 games at the end of the season.

“And also when we compare everything, when we won against Newcastle 2-0 at home at the end of the season, and the other 1-1 - I think we were closer to winning the game this time around than the other game.

“But this is it, and this is what we have to work on to get the results, to get the points. And you can believe me, this is what we are working on.”