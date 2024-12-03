Palace expect Man City bid for Wharton

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Crystal Palace have no intention of selling Adam Wharton in the middle of the season.

The Premier League club are bracing from interest from league champions Manchester City.

Per British media reports, City are ready to sign two players this winter to bolster their flailing title hopes.

Per The Mail, no club has come close to Palace’s valuation of Wharton, which is only going to climb if the deal has to be done in January.

The club hope they can hold onto the midfielder for at least one or two more seasons.

Palace are more focused on signing a left-sided defender and an attacking midfielder this winter.

