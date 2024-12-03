Ipswich boss McKenna: Broadhead can be important for us

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna was pleased for forward Nathan Broadhead this weekend.

The forward managed to get his first minutes of the season under his belt at the weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

Broadhead came on as a substitute in a defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

“Hopefully, he will be,” the Town manager said post-game.

“He's a talented player, he can score and create goals and you certainly can't have too much of that in the squad in our position.

“Of course, like all the other players, he has to show that he can step up and do that in the Premier League and he's training hard to get the opportunities to do that. It's nice for him to get some minutes on the pitch on Saturday.

“Hopefully, he can stay injury free for a good period of time now, especially through this winter game period.

“I'm sure if he does, then there will be moments where he gets his chance to step up. And we believe that he's got the quality to deliver for us in moments, and hopefully he can show that.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play