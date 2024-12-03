Ipswich boss McKenna admits heavy Tuanzebe setback

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Ipswich Town defender Axel Tuanzebe could  miss a huge part of the rest of the season.

The former Manchester United center half has been a solid player for the Tractor Boys this term.

However, he had to come off late in their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

"We’ve lost Axel, hamstring, long-term," Town manager Kieran McKenna said in a press conference.

"He’s seeing specialists over the next 24 hours, hopefully it won’t need surgery but it’s a significant injury. 

“He’s a very important player for us that we’re going to miss for a large chunk of the season. It’s disappointing for him and for us as well.”

 

