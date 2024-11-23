Palace boss Glasner happy Doucoure back for Villa clash

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is delighted with the availability of Cheick Doucoure for today's trip to Aston Villa.

Doucoure is now ready for a first appearance of the season.

"Will Hughes will be back after his suspension," Glasner confirmed. "Chris Richards was also already in the squad, so he's available.

"Jefferson Lerma is back and available, and Cheick Doucouré is ready to start after two weeks of very good training."

On his midfield options, Glasner later added: "That's very good for us of course, and we hope that Adam (Wharton) comes back, maybe not for the Newcastle game, but in the following one or two weeks, because we need them.

"We need the quality of those players, the passing, but also it's the same with Cheick. I think if he starts, it would be the second start within one year, so I don't expect miracles from him, but it's good to see him back on the pitch, getting more confidence with his body.

"He's a fantastic football player, we could see from the first day, but when you are, I think he was injured at the beginning of November last year, he trained for six to eight weeks in 12 months, so that's getting back into his best shape, this is what we will support him, but it's good to have him back.

"He's talking a lot, he's a senior player. The young generations are often very introverted, and he's one on the pitch, talking to the others, organising things, pushing the players, and this helps us of course."