Eze could return for Palace after international break ahead of Villa clash

Crystal Palace have not not completely ruled out Eberechi Eze playing when the Premier League resumes.

The attacking midfielder has not played since a hamstring strain sustained in a game over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on October 30th.

Per The Mail, there is a chance that Eze may be fit to take on Villa in the Premier League when club action resumes.

He will use this international break to rehabilitate his injury with the hopes of helping his team as soon as possible.

The source adds that a more realistic date of availability may be November 30th.

Palace will take on Newcastle United in the league on that day and may well have Eze back in the team by then.